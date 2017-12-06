Boy, 15, shot during attempted robbery in Heart of Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:34 a.m., the boy was in a fight with another male in the 2500 block of South Blue Island when the male pulled out a handgun and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then opened fire before running off.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.