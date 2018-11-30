Boy, 15, shot block from scene of earlier shooting in Humboldt Park

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Humboldt Park about a block from where a 45-year-old man was shot hours earlier.

The boy was shot on the right side of his body about 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Five hours earlier, a 45-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot in the back a block south, police said. The older man was also taken to Mount Sinai for treatment.

Area North detectives were investigating both shootings.