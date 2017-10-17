Boy, 15, shot in Aurora home, suspect identified

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy last weekend in a west suburban Aurora home.

The shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Echo Lane, according to Aurora police.

A 16-year-old boy walked into the home where a small party was taking place, pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old, police said. He ran away after the shooting.

Police said the shooting appeared to be related to a personal dispute between the two boys.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital in Aurora, but was later transferred to a different suburban hospital in critical condition, police said. He was expected to survive, but had suffered “major internal injuries.”

Police said a suspect had been identified, but asked anyone with information to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.