Boy, 15, shot in Heart of Chicago neighborhood

A women watches from a second-floor apartment as police investigate a person shot Sunday night in the 1800 block of West Cullerton. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was shot late Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:10, the boy was walking toward a car when someone inside a minivan drove up and fired shots in the 1800 block of West Cullerton Street, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was struck multiple times in his hips and torso, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

