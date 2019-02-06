Our Pledge To You

02/06/2019, 06:08pm

Boy, 15, shot in Homan Square

By Sun-Times Wire
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was shot in his left leg about 5:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Lexington, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

