Boy, 15, shot in Homan Square

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was shot in his left leg about 5:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Lexington, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.