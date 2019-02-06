Boy, 15, shot in Homan Square
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.
The boy was shot in his left leg about 5:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Lexington, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.