Boy, 15, shot in leg in Chicago Lawn

A teenager was shot Sunday in the southwest Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The boy, 15, was standing in an alley at 5:56 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue when an unknown person inside a light-colored sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck once in the right leg.

The teen was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

