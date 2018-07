Boy, 15, shot in Uptown

A boy was shot Friday in the 4500 block of North Sheridan. | Google Earth

A teenager was wounded Friday evening in an Uptown neighborhood shooting on the North Side.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the left leg about 7:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sheridan, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his condition wasn’t immediately known.

