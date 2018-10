Boy, 15, shot outside fast food restaurant in Uptown

A boy was shot outside of a fast food restaurant Sunday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 15-year-old was standing in the parking lot of the restaurant when someone walked up and fired shots at him about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left foot and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.