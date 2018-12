Boy, 15, shot in thigh while standing on sidewalk in East Garfield Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his inner thigh Saturday afternoon while standing on a sidewalk in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue, the boy heard gunshots and then felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was in good condition, police said. Details of the shooting were not immediately known by authorities.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.