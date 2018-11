Boy, 15, shot while walking in Grand Boulevard

A boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was walking when he passed a silver van that had pulled out of an alley and someone inside fired shots about 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of East 48th Street, Chicago police.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital by a relative. His condition had been stabilized, police said.

Two males were inside the van, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.