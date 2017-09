Boy, 15, shot while walking in Roseland neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he walked in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The teenager was walking on the sidewalk about 9:05 p.m. in the first block of East 101st Street when someone fired shots at him from a silver-colored van, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.