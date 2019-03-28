Boy, 15, hurt in South Shore shooting

A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was walking at 11:21 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax when he got into an argument with someone in a gray sedan, according to Chicago police.

During the argument, the suspect got out of the car and shot the boy multiple times, police said. He then got back in the car and drove away.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Area South detectives are investigating.