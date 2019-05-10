Boy, 15, wounded in Albany Park drive-by

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 15-year-old was walking about 8:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue when a vehicle drove up and someone in the back seat opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was hit in the foot and ran to the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue to alert police.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

