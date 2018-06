Boy, 16, accidentally shoots self in wrist in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the wrist early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The boy was handling the gun about 1:10 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Hermitage when he shot himself, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Police were unsure if charges would be filed.