Boy, 16, charged after stolen gun found in SUV in Aurora

A 16-year-old boy was charged with possessing a stolen gun early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers on patrol about 3 a.m. Sunday near Jackson Street and Second Avenue heard gunshots in the area, according to a statement from Aurora police. They went south on Jackson to investigate and spotted a black SUV speeding away east on Fourth Avenue.

The officers pursued the SUV, which stopped in the 1200 block of Gates Street after it hit a stop sign at Gates and Melrose Avenue, police said. A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy ran away but were both caught “almost immediately,” police said.

The 17-year-old boy driving and a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, remained in the SUV and were taken into custody, police said. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .45-caliber handgun on the floor, which had been reported stolen in an Aurora home burglary earlier this year.

Investigators were able to tie the gun to the 16-year-old, who was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and taken to the Kane County Youth Home, police said. The 17-year-old driver was charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and cited for several traffic violations. He was released to a parent.

The 19-year-old and 15-year-old were released without being charged, but “further charges have not been ruled out pending the outcome of forensics,” police said.