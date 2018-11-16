Boy, 16, charged with throwing fireworks at Morgan Park High School

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted arson for allegedly setting off fireworks Wednesday morning at a high school in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was recorded by surveillance cameras at 11:25 a.m. running down a stairwell and “throwing fireworks/explosives causing damage to the school structure” at Morgan Park High School, 1744 W. Pryor Ave., according to a statement form Chicago police.

Videos circulating on social media showed students yelling and sprinting down a smoky hallway.

The school was briefly placed on a soft lockdown until the source of the smoke and noise was identified, police said. No one was hurt.

The boy turned himself in later that evening at the Chicago Lawn District police station, 3420 E. 63rd St., police said. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated attempted arson and appeared in juvenile court on Thursday.