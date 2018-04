Boy, 16, critically injured in Englewood shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was on the steps of a residence when someone he didn’t know approached him and the two fired shots at each other about 8:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Laflin, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.