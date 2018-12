Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was walking south in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.