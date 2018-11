Boy, 16, critically wounded in East Side drive-by shooting

A teenager was shot in the head and critically wounded Friday evening in the East Side neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking down the street shortly before 8 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 10900 block of South Ewing, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the back of the head, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Christ Memorial Hospital in Oak Lawn.