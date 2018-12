Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The boy was walking about 3:45 p.m. when someone walked up to him and fired shots in the 7400 block of South Colfax, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.