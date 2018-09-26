Boy, 16, killed in Indiana crash that cut Mercedes in half

A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The boy was driving a Mercedes AMG south at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle at 3:08 p.m. near 500 West, according to the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

The car was cut in half and the boy was ejected when he skidded off the road and struck several trees, the coroner’s officer said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. He had not yet been identified, pending family notification.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and airbags deployed in the vehicle, authorities said.