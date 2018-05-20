Boy, 16, killed in single vehicle crash in Morton Grove

A 16-year-old boy was killed Saturday after crashing his vehicle into a pole in north suburban Morton Grove.

Jun S. Yang of Glenview was driving about 3:20 a.m. when he struck a traffic signal support pole at the intersection of Dempster Street and Waukegan Road, according to the Morton Grove Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Yang was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead at 4:29 a.m., officials said.

A passenger, who was a juvenile, was treated at the same hospital and released, police said.

Morton Grove police and the Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating the crash.