Boy, 16, missing for 2 weeks from Dunning

Police are looking for a boy who has been missing for two weeks from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jake Potter, 16, was last seen on August 2 in the 3600 block of North Nottingham Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Potter is described as a 6-foot white boy weighing about 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black and white flannel shirt, black jeans and gray Adidas sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.