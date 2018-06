Boy, 16, missing from Hyde Park for more than 2 weeks

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side for more than two weeks.

Dontrel Gilmore-Jones was last seen on June 4 in the 2500 block of East 59th Street. He is known to frequently visit the Harold Washington Library in the Loop, Chicago Police said.

Gilmore-Jones was described as a 6-foot tall black boy weighing 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.