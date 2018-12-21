Boy, 16, missing from Little Village

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Eric Galindo is missing from the 2800 block of South Kostner, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray and white Nike jacket, a black hoodie and blue jeans, and might be carrying a white backpack.

Galindo has been known to frequent areas along Komensky from 28th to 30th and near 27th and Karlov, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.