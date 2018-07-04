Boy, 16, missing from Uptown at high risk

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy missing from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side who they believe is at high-risk.

Keyontay Johnson was last seen in the area of North Lake Shore Drive and West Lawrence Avenue on Tuesday, according to Chicago Police.

Police said he threatened staff at a hospital in Lakeview.

Johnsons is described as a 6-foot tall black boy weighing about 260 pounds with black hair done in twists, police said. He was last scene wearing a black shirt, red shorts and multi-colored pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.