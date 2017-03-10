Boy, 16, returning from golf tournament killed in Kane County crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday in unincorporated Kane County while returning home from a regional golf tournament.

About 4:35 p.m., Nathan Kok was a passenger in a Mazda 6 that was being driven east on Main Street between Green and Bunker roads in an unincorporated area of Blackberry Township, the Kane County sheriff’s office said.

For an unknown reason, the Mazda crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Jeep Compass that was traveling west, the sheriff’s office said.

Kok was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died, the sheriff’s office said. He lived in Oswego.

A 17-year-old North Aurora boy who was the driver of the Mazda was also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening, the sheriff’s office said. Both boys were students at Aurora Christian High School and were returning home from a regional golf tournament. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Jeep, a 20-year-old Batavia man, was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. He was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Main Street was closed for about four hours, authorities said. No citations were issued Tuesday. The crash was under investigation by Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.