Boy, 16, shot in arm and chest in Gladstone Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm and chest Saturday afternoon in the Gladstone Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:44 p.m., the boy was in the 5400 block N. Marmora Avenue when someone he didn’t know pulled alongside him in a sedan and began firing gunshots in his direction, according to Chicago police.

The boy was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in northwest suburban Park Ridge, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.