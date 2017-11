Boy, 16, shot in finger in Back of the Yards

A 16-year-old boy was wounded Friday night in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The boy was walking at 8:12 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Wood when he heard gunfire and suffered a graze wound to a finger on his left hand, Chicago Police said.

He got himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized and treated, police said.