Boy, 16, shot in head in West Pullman

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk when a group of several males fired shots from an alley about 1:30 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.