Boy, 16, shot in Kelvin Park

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks about 5:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kilpatrick, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.