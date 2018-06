Boy, 16, shot in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The boy was standing on a sidewalk about 10:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone in a light-colored car drove by and fired shots, according to Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.