Boy, 16, shot in the back during Brighton Park drive-by

Chicago Police investigate a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, in the 3500 block of South California Avenue. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire Thursday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:25 a.m., the 16-year-old was shot in the 2800 block of West 35th Street while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Someone in a dark sedan pulled up next to him and opened fire, striking him in the back, police said.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.