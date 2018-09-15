Boy, 16, shot in West Woodlawn

A boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old walked in to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right thigh after being shot at 7:52 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 61st Street when he saw a dark colored car drive by. He told police he heard two or three shots and then felt pain in his thigh, police said.

His condition had stabilized at the hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.