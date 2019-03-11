Teen used stolen vehicle to lead officers on chase, drag cop on South Side: cops

A 16-year-old boy is facing a list of charges after crashing into multiple police vehicles and dragging a cop while using a stolen vehicle to evade officers Sunday morning on the South Side.

The boy was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery of a police office, aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury, receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to government property costing between $10,000 and $100,000, according to Chicago police. The boy also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, driving without a license or permit, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving on sidewalks or parkways and disobeying a red light signal.

The vehicle was pulled over about 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Normal, according to Chicago police. Officers were trying to get everyone out of the vehicle when it sped off, snagging an officer’s vest on a window and dragging him roughly 100 feet.

The teen driver then led officers on a lengthy chase, police said. During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into several police cruisers before it was seen pulling off the Chicago Skyway and parking in the 8000 block of South Clyde.

The driver was taken into custody alongside a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 15 and 17, police said.

All three passengers were charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicles, police said. The older girl was also charged with an additional misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

The officer who was dragged by the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries to his neck, hands and knees, police said.