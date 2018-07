Boy, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A boy was shot Wednesday in the 3900 block of West Monroe. | Google Earth

A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso about 4:55 p.m. when shots rang out in the 3900 block of West Monroe, Chicago Police said.

He was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.