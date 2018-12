Boy, 16, wounded in Gage Park shooting

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire Sunday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 6:53 p.m., the 16-year-old’s finger was shot while he was somewhere in the 5200 block of South Homan, according to Chicago police. He was brought to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately have details on the shooting. No one was in custody.