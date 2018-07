Boy, 16, wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5 a.m., the boy was walking up stairs in the 1100 block of South Richmond Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.