Boy, 17, critically wounded in Hegewisch drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of East 134th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the head, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle’s passenger then drove the boy to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. He was being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.