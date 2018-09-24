Boy, 17, faces gun charge after car he was riding came under fire, crashed

A 17-year-old boy was charged after being found with a gun when the car he was riding in came under fire and crashed early Sunday on the Near North Side.

The boy was charged with a aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago police.

About 2 a.m., he was riding in a Pontiac Grand Prix in the first block of West Division when a Volvo sedan pulled up alongside it and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The Volvo then drove off west on Division.

No one was struck, but the 17-year-old boy who was driving swerved and crashed into the corner of a building, police said.

Both teens were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The driver’s condition was stabilized and the passenger’s condition was unknown.

Responding officers recovered a gun from the Grand Prix and took the boy into custody, police said.