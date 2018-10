Boy, 17, hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Someone got out of a white Jeep at 9:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers and fired multiple times, striking the boy in the left shoulder, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.