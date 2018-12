Boy, 17, in serious condition after West Lawn shooting

A teenage boy was in serious condition after being shot Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 7 p.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the 3800 block of West 62nd Street, according to Chicago police. He was wounded in the shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Police did not immediately have details on the shooting. No one was in custody.