Boy, 17, looking to settle disagreement with gun accidentally shoots self

A 17-year-old boy who was looking to settle a disagreement with a gun Wednesday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood accidentally shot himself.

After getting into an argument with someone he knew, he was returning to the scene about 1 p.m. with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the leg in the 2900 block of South Wabash, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Area Central detectives were investigating.