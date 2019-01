Boy, 17, missing from NW Indiana: police

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing after he disappeared from Gary, Indiana, last month.

Montique Ramirez was last seen Dec. 14, according to a statement from Gary police.

Ramirez was described as a 6-foot-tall, 154-pound Mexican and black boy with brown eyes and tattoos on his neck, hand and arm. He was wearing a black Nike jogging suit and black-and-white Jordan shoes the day he disappeared.

Anyone with information on┬áRamirez’s whereabouts was asked to call Gary police at (219) 231-6089.