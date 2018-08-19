Boy, 17, missing from Roseland

Police are looking for a 17-year-old boy who is missing from the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Darnelle “Bibby” Flowers was last seen Friday in the 11300 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago police.

Flowers is described as a 5-foot-3 black boy weighing about 140 pounds. He has a tattoo on his lower right arm that says “bibby” and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, army green pants and black striped gym shoes, police said.

He is known to frequent the area of Palmer Park in Roseland and the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area South detectives (312) 747-8274.