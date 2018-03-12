Boy, 17, reported missing from Hollywood Park

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing from the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Frank Perry was last seen Saturday in the 5900 block of North Drake, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 5-foot-6, 230-pound white boy with blond hair and blue eyes, police said, He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark sweatpants, gray Nike sneakers and a dark gray jacket with a red hood.

Anyone with information about Perry’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-6266.