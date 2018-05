Boy, 17, shoots self in thigh in Austin

A 17-year-old boy shot himself Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the thigh about 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Mason, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.