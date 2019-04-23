Boy, 17, shot in foot in Lawndale

A teenage boy was hurt in a drive-by Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Someone in a passing black sedan shot at the 17-year-old about 9:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the left foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

