Boy, 17, shot in Gresham

A 17-year-old boy was wounded Thursday afternoon in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The boy was on the front porch of a home about 4:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Carpenter when someone on foot fired shots nearby, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in both legs and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.