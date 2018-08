Boy, 17, shot in Gresham

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound Thursday afternoon in a Gresham neighborhood shooting.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 3:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Union when someone fired shots and he suffered a graze wound to his right foot, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.